Ohio State football All Madden 24 team – Offense

The release of Madden NFL player ratings always ignites debates around the football world. The ratings tend to draw criticism from fans and even from players themselves.

This was no different this year as the Madden 24 ratings were recently released. While the ratings are far from perfect, they’re still a good way to evaluate players and teams. These ratings featured a total of 60 former Ohio State players. The ratings are a good way to evaluate which college program has the best alumni in the NFL.

Former alumni of college programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, and Clemson all have a very good collection of former players in the NFL right now.

It’s always fun to compile a list of players that would be on an All-Ohio State NFL team based on Madden 24 ratings, starting with the offense for this year’s team. Feel free to replicate and dominate the beloved game.

Quarterbacks

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears Madden 24 Rating: 76 QB Rank: 19

Other Options: C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans, 73 rating, 26 QB rank)

Running Backs

USA TODAY Sports

Starter: J.K. Dobbins

Baltimore Ravens Madden 24 Rating: 78 RB Rank: 34

Other Options: Trey Sermon (Philadelphia Eagles, 67 rating, 110 RB rank)

Wide Receivers

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders Madden 24 rating: 92 WR rank: 8

New Orleans Saints Madden 24 rating: 84 WR rank: 29

New York Jets Madden 24 rating: 84 WR rank: 30

Tight Ends

USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets Madden 24 rating: 67, TE Rank: 70

Other Options: Luke Farrell (Jacksonville Jaguars, 62 rating, 116 TE rank)

Offensive Tackles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions Madden 24 rating: 83 LT rank: 14

Starter: Paris Johnson Jr.

Arizona Cardinals Madden 24 rating: 77 RT rank: 16

Interior Offensive Linemen

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions Madden 24 rating: 76 LG rank: 12

Los Angeles Chargers Madden 24 rating: 88 C rank: 3

Tennessee Titans Madden 24 rating: 64 RG rank: 53

