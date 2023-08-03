Ohio State football all Madden 24 team – Defense
One fun talking point around football circles is answering the question of what would happen if college football programs each had an NFL team of their alumni?
Between Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and more there would be some strong teams. Each team has good options at quarterbacks and talent at every position group.
We just did an article outlining what the Buckeyes’ all NFL offense would be and today we focus on the defensive side of the ball.
When breaking down each position group of this defense it’s clear that it would project as one of the best defenses in the NFL. There is star talent across the board and no real weak spot to exploit. Here’s how it all shook out:
Edge Rushers
Starter: Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers Madden 24 rating: 98 RE rank: 3
Starter: Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Chargers Madden 24 rating: 91 LOLB: 3
Other Options: Chase Young (Washington Commanders, 85 rating, 3 LE rank) Sam Hubbard (Cincinnati Bengals, 78 rating, 15 LE rank) Baron Browning (Denver Broncos, 75 rating, 23 ROLB rank) Jonathon Cooper (Denver Broncos, 72 rating, 28 LOLB rank) Tyquan Lewis (Indianapolis Colts, 72 rating, 41 LE rank) Zach Harrison (Atlanta Falcons, 68 rating, 51 ROLB rank) Tyreke Smith (Seattle Seahawks, 64 rating, 70 LOLB rank)
Interior Defensive Linemen
Starter: Cameron Heyward
Pittsburgh Steelers Madden 24 Rating: 93 RE rank: 6
Starter: DaVon Hamilton
Jacksonville Jaguars Madden 24 rating: 78 DT rank: 21
Other Options: Dre’Mont Jones (Seattle Seahawks, 77 rating, 18 LE rank) Johnathan Hankins (Dallas Cowboys, 74 rating, 32 DT rank) Jalyn Holmes (Chicago Bears, 69 rating, 65 DT rank) Tommy Togiai (Cleveland Browns, 67 rating, 88 DT rank)
Linebackers
Starter: Jerome Baker
Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Rating: 80 MLB rank: 17
Starter: Pete Werner
New Orleans Saints Madden 24 Rating: 77 ROLB rank: 17
Other Options: Malik Harrison (Baltimore Ravens, 72 rating, 48 MLB rank) Raekwon McMillan (New England Patriots, 69 rating, 64 MLB rank)
Cornerbacks
Starter: Marshon Lattimore
New Orleans Saints Madden 24 rating: 90 CB rank: 8