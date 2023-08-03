Ohio State football all Madden 24 team – Defense

One fun talking point around football circles is answering the question of what would happen if college football programs each had an NFL team of their alumni?

Between Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and more there would be some strong teams. Each team has good options at quarterbacks and talent at every position group.

We just did an article outlining what the Buckeyes’ all NFL offense would be and today we focus on the defensive side of the ball.

When breaking down each position group of this defense it’s clear that it would project as one of the best defenses in the NFL. There is star talent across the board and no real weak spot to exploit. Here’s how it all shook out:

Edge Rushers

Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers Madden 24 rating: 98 RE rank: 3

Los Angeles Chargers Madden 24 rating: 91 LOLB: 3

Interior Defensive Linemen

Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) walks across the field during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Cameron Heyward

Pittsburgh Steelers Madden 24 Rating: 93 RE rank: 6

Jacksonville Jaguars Madden 24 rating: 78 DT rank: 21

Linebackers

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) knocks the ball out of Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen’s (3) hands during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 27, 2022.

Starter: Jerome Baker

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Rating: 80 MLB rank: 17

New Orleans Saints Madden 24 Rating: 77 ROLB rank: 17

Other Options: Malik Harrison (Baltimore Ravens, 72 rating, 48 MLB rank) Raekwon McMillan (New England Patriots, 69 rating, 64 MLB rank)

Cornerbacks

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after making a fourth-down stop to seal the win against the Ravens during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.

Starter: Marshon Lattimore

New Orleans Saints Madden 24 rating: 90 CB rank: 8

Starter: Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns Madden 24 rating: 88 CB rank: 10

Atlanta Falcons Madden 24 rating: 77 CB rank: 57

Other options: Bradley Roby (New Orleans Saints, 74 rating, 79 CB rank) Kendall Sheffield (Houston Texans, 72 rating, 110 CB rank) Shaun Wade (New England Patriots, 65 rating, 219 CB rank) Cam Brown (Los Angeles Chargers, 62 rating, 250 CB rank)

Safeties

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers Madden 24 rating: 83 SS rank: 12

Starter: Malik Hooker

Dallas Cowboys Madden 24 rating: 82 FS rank: 15

Other options: Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams, 75 rating, 39 SS rank)

