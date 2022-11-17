Ohio State football loses commitment from four-star running back Mark Fletcher

Ohio State has lost a commitment from four-star running back Mark Fletcher.

Fletcher, a native of South Florida who was the lone running back in the Buckeyes’ recruiting class for 2023, de-committed on Wednesday night. He had been pledged since April.

In a graphic shared on social media, Fletcher thanked coach Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford for “offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level.”

“However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family,” he added, “I have decided to decommit from the Ohio State University and reopen my recruitment.”

The possibility of a de-commitment seemed to emerge in recent days after Fletcher visited Florida last weekend for its game against South Carolina. A report from 247Sports.com said he was open to seeing other schools.

The early signing period, which offers the first window for high school seniors to sign letters of intent with schools, begins in five weeks.

Fletcher is the second recruit from Florida in this cycle to de-commit from Ohio State, following four-star safety Dijon Johnson who backed off his pledge in June. Johnson committed to the Gators last month.

According to the composite rankings compiled by 247Sports, Fletcher is the 260th overall prospect and the 15th-best running back in the class.

He's rushed for 1,398 yards and 16 touchdowns this fall at the American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Mark Fletcher, a 2023 recruit, de-commits from Ohio State football