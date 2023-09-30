Ohio State football loses 2024 in-state offensive line commit

Ohio State Football will need to find at least one, possibly two more offensive lineman after the news that in-state 2024 tackle Marc Nave has decommitted from the program.

The Toledo native made a March decision to join the Buckeye recruiting class, but on Saturday, Nave opted to go a different route. The tackle stands 6-foot, 5-inches and weighs 310-pounds, is ranked as the No. 44 interior offensive lineman and 644th overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Buckeyes have missed out on more than a few tackle prospects recently, which makes you wonder why the coaching staff didn’t try and keep Nave in the class.

The Ohio State 2024 class now has just three line commits, and will now reshuffle their recruiting board to find others to join the class.

