Ohio State football loses 2024 in-state offensive line commit
Ohio State Football will need to find at least one, possibly two more offensive lineman after the news that in-state 2024 tackle Marc Nave has decommitted from the program.
The Toledo native made a March decision to join the Buckeye recruiting class, but on Saturday, Nave opted to go a different route. The tackle stands 6-foot, 5-inches and weighs 310-pounds, is ranked as the No. 44 interior offensive lineman and 644th overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The Buckeyes have missed out on more than a few tackle prospects recently, which makes you wonder why the coaching staff didn’t try and keep Nave in the class.
My recruitment is 1000% open coaches!🙏🏾#keepthefaith pic.twitter.com/o0X16bmlTZ
— Marc Nave (@marcnavejr) September 30, 2023
The Ohio State 2024 class now has just three line commits, and will now reshuffle their recruiting board to find others to join the class.
