Ohio State football to lose running back to transfer portal

After two seasons of odd usage, it seems like Ohio State football finally had a good plan in place for running back Dallan Hayden.

Unfortunately, none of those plans will come to fruition as according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the back will enter the transfer portal. The timing is surprising, as it seemed like Hayden would bide his time, waiting for an opportunity.

Now that opportunity will be at another school. During his two seasons in Columbus, Hayden ran for 663 yards with 6 touchdowns on 130 carries. Although the depth at the position takes a blow, the Buckeyes are still in a great spot with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden has informed the Buckeyes staff that he plans to enter the transfer portal when the spring portal window opens, sources tell @247sports. Hayden, a former four-star recruit and the son of former Tennessee and NFL RB Aaron Hayden, ran for 553… pic.twitter.com/kwcfMuUffn — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 8, 2024

You now have to expect that freshman James Peoples will get more opportunities along with potentially another first-year player in Sam Williams-Dixon. There could be another addition via the portal as well, to get some veteran depth.

We wish Hayden the best looking for his next football home.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire