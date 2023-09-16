Ohio State football lists safety Lathan Ransom as questionable against Western Kentucky

Ohio State could be without one of its starting safeties for a second consecutive week.

Lathan Ransom, the starting strong safety, was listed as questionable on the Buckeyes’ pregame availability report released ahead of kickoff against Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. The issue putting Ransom’s status up in the air was not listed on the report.

The Buckeyes had been without starting free safety Josh Proctor in last Saturday’s win over Youngstown State due to an apparent ankle or foot injury, but he is expected to return this week.

The potential absence of Ransom could hamper Ohio State as it faces one of the more prolific passing offenses in the country.

Western Kentucky ranks 12th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing offense through two weeks, and quarterback Austin Reed, who directs the Air Raid, was the national passing yards leader last season.

Ransom has been an integral part of the secondary and has played more snaps than anyone else on the Buckeyes' defense through two weeks, logging 114 snaps combined in wins over Indiana and Youngstown State, according to Pro Football Focus. No other defender has seen triple-digit snaps this season.

A returning starter from last season, Ransom has totaled five tackles.

The list of players who are ruled out for the Buckeyes include Arvell Reese, a freshman linebacker who went down covering a kickoff against Youngstown State. Wide receiver Kyion Grayes and defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. are among those who remain out.

