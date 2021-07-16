Ohio State football likely to be favored in every game for 2021

We here at Buckeyes Wire try and follow the gambling landscape the best we can, and we have already established that our good friends at BetMGM have listed the win total for the Ohio State Buckeyes at an extremely high 11. BetMGM Sportsbook has also released its odds for Week 1 with Ohio State and the Bucks are a 13.5 favorite over Minnesota.

Full disclosure — 13.5 seems like a bargain that I may snag before the Buckeyes need more than two touchdowns to win this thing — but that’s not what we are here to discuss.

Highly respected college football gambling expert Brad Powers has been gracious enough to provide insight into what his expectations are as far as the Buckeyes and their opponents, and it should not be surprising to see that Powers has Ohio State as one of five teams favored in every game this glorious college football season.

College football teams that I project will be favored in all 12 games this year: Alabama

Clemson

Ohio State

Oklahoma

…Wisconsin!!! — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) July 15, 2021

Things can obviously change, especially with the ebbs and flows of a season that’s still trying to figure out normalcy in the midst of a pandemic still, but it should be another fun one.

