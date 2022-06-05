Ohio State football leads way with most players on Athlon Sports preseason first-team All-Big Ten selections
The preseason college football magazines and publications will be out in full force before you know it, but some content is already beginning to trickle out. Athlon Sports has released its college football preseason top 25, and with it, some other online information about the upcoming season.
Part of that is its preseason All-Big Ten teams, and you can bank on Ohio State being well-represented. Surprisingly, Michigan actually has one more player across all four teams than OSU, but the Buckeyes lead when it comes to the most on the first team — eight total.
All told, there are sixteen Ohio State players across the four teams for 2022, and of course, it’s all based on projecting how good each will be in the upcoming fall.
Here’s how it all breaks down.
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch
First-team All-Big Ten, Offense
TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
First-team All-Big Ten, Offense
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
First-team All-Big Ten, Offense
Paris Johnson Jr - Offensive Line
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) blocks Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Jordan Williams (59) during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
First-team All-Big Ten, Offense
Dawand Jones, Offensive Line
Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Zach Harrison, Defensive End
Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9)celebrates the sack during the first quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
First-team All-Big Ten, Defense
Denzel Burke, Cornerback
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) runs through the end zone past Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isaih Pacheco (1) for a touchdown after an interception during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
First-team All-Big Ten, Defense
Ronnie Hickman, Safety
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
First-team All-Big Ten, Defense
Emeka Egbuka, Kick Returner
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) tries to tackle Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (12) during the third quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
First-team All-Big Ten, Specialist
Marvin Harrison, Jr, Wide Receiver
Team Brutus wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Second-team All-Big Ten, Offense
Jack Sawyer, Defensive Line
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Second-team All-Big Ten, Defense
Noah Ruggles, Kicker
Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. The Buckeyes won 48-45. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Second-team All-Big Ten, Specialist
Luke Wypler, Center
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Third-team All-Big Ten, Offense
J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive Line
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Third-team All-Big Ten, Defense
Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Third-team All-Big Ten, Defense
Tyleik Williams, Defensive Line
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Fourth-team All-Big Ten, Defense
