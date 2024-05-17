Ohio State football lands South Carolina safety transfer

Ohio State football started off its weekend on the right foot, by accepting a commitment from South Carolina transfer safety, Keenan Nelson Jr.

Clearly this isn’t a situation where Nelson will enter the program looking for playing time right away, as the Buckeyes are set with starters Lathan Ransom and Caleb Downs.

During his two seasons with the GameCocks, Nelson had 13 tackles. As a high school prospect, Ohio State never offered him. However, it’s not due to his ranking, as he was a 4-star, the No. 221 overall player and 17th at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson should give Ohio State some quality depth at the position, while he learns the defense and competes for the open spot opposite Downs in 2025.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire