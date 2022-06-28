Ohio State football lands four Walter Camp preseason All-Americans

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced its pre-season All-American choices for the upcoming season and Ohio State was well represented. The Buckeyes had four total selections with two being selected to the first team and two to the second team.

You can visit the Walter Camp website to see a complete listing of all the pre-season honors.

Oddly, C.J. Stroud was left off of the Walter Camp pre-season All-American list. We can understand first-team honors going to reigning Heisman winner, Bryce Young of Alabama. The Tide QB has earned that distinction. However, we can’t understand Stroud being left off in favor of USC quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Stroud finished the 2021 season as strong as anyone and the expectations are that he’ll pick up right where he left off. This is no slight on Williams, but Stroud proved his value and should have more overall talent around him as Lincoln Riley looks to rebuild USC and bring the Trojans back to national prominence.

Maybe this will be a chip on Stroud’s shoulder giving him yet another reason to prove people wrong again as he did all last year.

Regardless, here are the four Buckeyes that made the cut.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Ohio State and its place in College Football News' post-spring ranking

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Walter Camp Preseason first-team All-American

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Walter Camp Preseason first-team All-American

Dawand Jones, Offensive Lineman

Ohio State football offensive tackle Dawand Jones makes NFL decision

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Story continues

Walter Camp Preseason second-team All-American

Noah Ruggles, FG kicker

Big Ten football top five returning field goal kickers for 2022

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. The Buckeyes won 48-45. Credit: Syndication – The Columbus Dispatch

Walter Camp Preseason second-team All-American

[listicle id=90870]

[listicle id=91567]

1

1