Ohio State football lands elite 5-star 2025 cornerback

As reported, Ohio State football hosted 2025 cornerback Na’eem Offord on a visit this weekend.

The whole family made the trip to Columbus and it went well. So well, that Offord committed to the Buckeyes on Sunday morning, giving them a second 5-star cornerback in the class.

The Alabama native stands 6-foot, 1-inch, and weighs 180-pounds, and is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and 5th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Offord chose Ohio State over a multitude of other offers, including in-state Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Michigan.

Offord becomes the eighth total commit for the Buckeyes in the 2025 recruiting class, and joins cornerback Devin Sanchez as the second 5-star in the group.

A ton of credit has to go to cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, as he continues an impressive stretch of adding elite talent to his position group.

