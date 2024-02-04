Ohio State football’s J.T. Tuimoloau has found the perfect NIL deal

There is an art to making good name, image and likeness deals and it looks like Ohio State defensive end, J.T. Tuimoloau, has found one.

The senior lineman surprised many when he opted to return to Columbus for another season, spurring the NFL. Like another Polynesian, Troy Polamalu, Tuimoloau has hair that is unforgettable.

Playing off that trait like Polamalu, the current Buckeye announced a NIL partnership with a shampoo company. It’s a perfect deal for Tuimoloau, as he luscious locks adorn the label. Many other players have had similar deals, but none quite as exceptional as the one the star Ohio State defensive end signed.

The best NIL deal: JT Tuimoloau and Ohio State collective @the1870society teamed up to create an everyday, clean, gentle shampoo. pic.twitter.com/DQjOgm3hkT — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) February 2, 2024

You can support Tuimoloau’s newest adventure at local Giant Eagle stores if you so desire.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire