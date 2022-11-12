Ohio State football issues injury and availability for Indiana, will be without key players Saturday

The Ohio State football program has issued the availability report and injury status for the game against Indiana, and there are a few notable names that will not be taking part in this cold and mildly blustery Saturday contest.

Ohio State is in a bit of an awkward spot scheduling-wise as they are favored by more than five touchdowns against Indiana and would likely like to use this spot to rest some guys before the home stretch and the upcoming Michigan game. But after the struggles on offense last week against Northwestern and the College Football Playoff being a beauty contest, your guess as to who sits and who plays if this one gets out of hand is as good as mine.

Of note is the absence of TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba again, as well as a game-time decision on starting right tackle Dawand Jones. It does look like the Buckeyes might get a boost with starting cornerback Cam Brown available after missing multiple weeks.

Here is how it all looks for Saturday.

Game-Time Decision

– OT Dawand Jones

– RB Chip Trayanum

– OC Toby Wilson

Unavailable

– RB T.C. Caffey

– RB TreVeyon Henderson

– TE Zach Herbstreit

– CB Lloyd McFarquhar

– DE Mitchell Melton

– LB Jalen Pace

– DT Zach Prater

– RB Evan Pryor

– LS Bradley Robinson

– WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

– SAF Kourt Williams

With Henderson out again, look for Miyan Williams to get the bulk of the carries and for Dallen Hayden to spell him as needed a little more than last week.

Stay with us as we have reactions, analysis, and commentary before, during, and after the game Saturday.

