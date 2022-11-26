Ohio State football issues injury and availability for Michigan

The Ohio State football program has issued the availability report and injury status for the game against Michigan. A few notable names will not be participating in this cold and mildly blustery Saturday contest.

On the unavailable side, we have an unexpected name and a name that has been on this list weekly. Jaxon Smith- Njigba will be out yet again and this is not going to be surprising too many, a small portion of the Buckeye fan base was hoping he would show up.

TreVeyon Henderson is the surprising name on the unavailable list and will no doubt play a role in the effectiveness of the Ohio State offense.

Here is how it all looks for Saturday:

Game-Time Decision

OG Matt Jones

Unavailable

RB T.C. Caffey

RB TreVeyon Henderson

DE Mitchell Melton

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAF Kourt Williams

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire