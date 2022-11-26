Ohio State football issues injury and availability for Michigan
The Ohio State football program has issued the availability report and injury status for the game against Michigan. A few notable names will not be participating in this cold and mildly blustery Saturday contest.
On the unavailable side, we have an unexpected name and a name that has been on this list weekly. Jaxon Smith- Njigba will be out yet again and this is not going to be surprising too many, a small portion of the Buckeye fan base was hoping he would show up.
TreVeyon Henderson is the surprising name on the unavailable list and will no doubt play a role in the effectiveness of the Ohio State offense.
Here is how it all looks for Saturday:
Game-Time Decision
OG Matt Jones
Unavailable
RB T.C. Caffey
RB TreVeyon Henderson
DE Mitchell Melton
LB Jalen Pace
RB Evan Pryor
LS Bradley Robinson
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SAF Kourt Williams