Ohio State football issues availability report for Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The fine folks with the Ohio State Football team have issued the availability report for the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State looks like it is at its healthiest we have seen it all season. There is only one concerning name listed on the injury report and that is safety, Cameron Martinez.

Martinez is listed as out for the contest against Notre Dame and he is the only name listed on the report that sees significant action. Another safety, Latahn Ransom was listed on the report last week, but continued to play regardless and was fully removed from the report for the Fighting Irish. the following is the report in its entirety:

OUT

WR Kiyon Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit

SAF Cam Martinez

DE/LB Arvell Reese

DT Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

SAF Kourt Williams II

It is extremely comforting to see the Buckeyes at relatively full health for their biggest contest of the season thus far.

