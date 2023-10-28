Ohio State football issues availability report for Wisconsin game, key players out or questionable

The fine folks with the Ohio State Football team have issued the availability report for the game against the Wisconsin Badgers, and some familiar faces will be returning to the field this week. The Buckeyes have been missing Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson on offense, and Denzel Burke on the defensive side.

But with that said, you can’t have good news without bad news, as it appears Miyan Williams has found his way back on the injury report after having a solid performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week. We also saw backup and short-yardage specialist, Devin Brown, go down last week and it appears he will be out this week due to that injury. The following is the breakdown provided by the Ohio State Department of Athletics.

UNAVAILABLE

WR Nolan Baudo

QB Devin Brown

CB Jyaire Brown

SAF Ja’Had Carter

WR Kyion Grayes

RB Miyan Williams

All in all, that’s not a bad availability report for this point in the season. The Buckeyes might need it too with the challenge of winning one in Camp Randall at night.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire