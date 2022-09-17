Ohio State football issues availability report for Toledo game

The fine folks with the Ohio State football team have issued the availability report for the game against Toledo, and there are a few notable names that will not be taking part in game No. 3.

With the game under Arkansas State under its belt, Ohio State has a few guys that were bumped and bruised against the Rockets, but most of the names on the list just transitioned over from the previous week. The most notable name on this list is star wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is listed as a game-time decision.

All of the reports from this week were that we would see Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming back in action, which would completely change this offense, which has looked less than dynamic lately.

Game-Time Decision

– WR Julian Fleming

– WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Unavailable

– DE Omari Abor

– WR Kam Babb

– SAF Jantzen Dunn

– CB Jordan Hancock

– CB Jaylen Johnson

– LB Mitchell Melton

– LB Teradja Mitchell

– DT Zach Prater

– RB Evan Pryor

– TE Joe Royer

