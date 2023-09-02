Ohio State football issues availability report for Indiana Hoosiers

The fine folks with the Ohio State football team have issued the availability report for the game against the Indiana Hoosiers, and there are really no notable names that should worry Buckeye fans, but there were eight players that are depth pieces that are listed as out and they are the following:

S Jayden Bonsu

RB T.C. Caffey

WR Kyion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit

WR Joop Mitchell

DE Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

LB Kourt Williams II

The biggest name of note is the absence of Kourt Williams, but this is not a shock as the young man has struggled with injuries throughout his collegiate career. Kyion Grayes is another player that might have seen some action as this is excepted to be a blowout and the former four-star recruit has some exciting traits. Will Smith Jr. is a true freshman who some were expecting to possibly see some action in 2023.

