Ohio State football issues availability report for Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The fine folks with the Ohio State Football team have issued the availability report for the game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and it looks fairly similar to what we saw last week against the Youngstown State Penguins, but the safeties have rotated. Last week Josh Proctor was listed as questionable and did not play and this week Lathan Ransom is listed as questionable.

With this contest being the last one before the season kicks into high gear and Notre Dame on the horizon, it may be in the best interest of the Buckeyes to keep Ransom on the sideline. Ransom played every snap on the defensive side of the ball the last two weeks, but this could be an opportunity to evaluate the depth behind him. The report is listed as follows:

QUESTIONABLE

SAF Lathan Ransom

OUT

WR Kiyon Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit

LB/DE Arvell Reese

DT Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

SAF Kourt Williams II

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire