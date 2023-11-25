Ohio State football issues availability report for Michigan game, key players revealed

The fine folks with the Ohio State Football team have issued the availability report for the game against the Michigan Wolverines and a meaningful linebacker returns to the starting lineup.

Tommy Eichenberg returns to the starting lineup after an injury that kept him out the last two weeks. There was some dispute that Eichenberg could have played last week, but was held out due to the competition and getting ready for “The Game”

The Buckeyes look to be relatively healthy and ready to go against an undefeated Michigan squad, except for obvious starter, Lathan Ransom, but he has been out for a few weeks now and has already been reported as possibly missing the remainder of the season. The following is the released injury report:

UNAVAILABLE

WR Kojo Antwi

WR Kyion Grayes

DL Jason Moore

S Lathan Ransom

DL Will Smith

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinions. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire