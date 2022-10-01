Ohio State football issues availability report for Rutgers game, notable names missing

The Ohio State football program has issued the availability report for the game against Rutgers, and there are a few notable names that will not be taking part in game No. 4.

With the game under Wisconsin under its belt, Ohio State has a few guys that were bumped and bruised against the Badgers, but most of the names on the list just transitioned over from the previous week. The most notable name on this list is star wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is listed as unavailable for today.

At this point it is getting concerning that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still not active, but this may have less to do with his injury and more to do with Rutgers being inferior.

Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable

DE Omari Abor

WR Kam Babb

CB Cam Brown

CB Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

LB Palaie Gaoteote

CB Jordan Hancock

DB Cameron MArtinez

DB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

DT Zach Prater

RB Evan Pryor

TE Joe Royer

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire