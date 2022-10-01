Ohio State football issues availability report for Rutgers game, notable names missing
The Ohio State football program has issued the availability report for the game against Rutgers, and there are a few notable names that will not be taking part in game No. 4.
With the game under Wisconsin under its belt, Ohio State has a few guys that were bumped and bruised against the Badgers, but most of the names on the list just transitioned over from the previous week. The most notable name on this list is star wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is listed as unavailable for today.
At this point it is getting concerning that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still not active, but this may have less to do with his injury and more to do with Rutgers being inferior.
Game-Time Decision
N/A
Unavailable
DE Omari Abor
WR Kam Babb
CB Cam Brown
CB Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
LB Palaie Gaoteote
CB Jordan Hancock
DB Cameron MArtinez
DB Lloyd McFarquhar
LB Mitchell Melton
LB Teradja Mitchell
DT Zach Prater
RB Evan Pryor
TE Joe Royer
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba