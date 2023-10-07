Ohio State football issues availability report for Maryland Terrapins

The fine folks with the Ohio State Football team have issued the availability report for the game against the Maryland Terrapins and an alarming player for the Buckeyes was listed as out. TreVeyon Henderson, the current leading rusher will be missing the game against Maryland, which is a bit of a surprise after his explosive game against Notre Dame, where he ran for 104 yards.

Although it should be good news that only one starter is listed on the injury report, it is not ideal that the starter is one of the key offensive cogs for Ohio State. With that said, Ohio State is favored by more than two touchdowns and shouldn’t need Henderson to finish of Maryland, so there is a chance that the coaching staff is just being extremely careful. The following is the rest of the injury report:

OUT

WR Nolan Baudo

CB Jyaire Brown

WR Kyion Grayes

RB TreVeyon Henderson

LB/DE Arvell Reese

DL Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

