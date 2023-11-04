Ohio State football issues availability report for Rutgers game, key players out or questionable

The fine folks with the Ohio State Football team have issued the availability report for the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and the Buckeyes have an issue at defensive back. It is never a good time to lose two starting defensive backs, but a part of me is thankful this is happening against a team that rarely completes a forward pass.

We already knew that Lathan Ransom did not make the trip to New Jersey so that information was not new, but Denzel Burke being listed as out is a bit surprising. As always with these injury reports we get some good news and some bad and this week the good news is the return of Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka is extremely underrated in the national media as no one seems to be discussing the effectiveness of who is arguably the most consistent receiver at Ohio State. The following is the whole availability report:

Out

CB Denzel Burke

WR Kiyon Grayes

DE Jason Moore

SAF Lathan Ransom

TE Joe Royer

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire