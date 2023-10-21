Ohio State football issues availability report for Penn State game, key players out or questionable

The fine folks with the Ohio State Football team have issued the availability report for the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions and we do not have good news. Ohio State will be competing today with the possibility of its top running back and best cornerback, which makes this game an even larger question mark.

To add salt to the around, Emeka Egbuka is still listed as questionable as well, but my money is on the elite receiver taking the field against a top Big Ten foe.

We all witnessed the Denzel Burke injury last week against Purdue and him missing the Penn State contest is a surprise, but not that shocking. The loss of Burke may not be as devastating as we think though with Jordan Hancock and Jermaine Mathews playing extremely well. Here is the list in its entirety:

QUESTIONABLE

WR Emeka Egbuka

RB TreVeyon Henderson

OUT

WR Nolan Baudo

CB Denzel Burke

RB Timothy Caffey

WR Kyion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit

TE Joe Royer

DT Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

SAF Kourt Williams II

