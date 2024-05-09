Ohio State football to host one of nations top 2026 quarterbacks this summer

Recruiting quarterbacks is much different than many other positions, as they typically commit early to start trying to lure other high-profile prospects to join them.

Ohio State football saw that with Tavien St. Clair when 2025 Buckeye commit made his verbal along a year ago as the longest standing current verbal. With the quarterback timetables moving quickly, Ohio State has responded with its recruitment of Faizon Brandon.

The 2026 North Carolina prospect will visit Columbus this summer according to a report from 247Sports’ Anna Adams. Brandon is one of the nation’s best players, ranking as the No. 53 overall prospect and the 4th quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

RECRUITING NEWS: 5⭐️ QB Faizon Brandon — The No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class — has set summer visits to Tennessee, Ohio State & Oregon, per @AnnaH247. 👀 Brandon will be at Tennessee the weekend of May 31. 🍊 Full Scoop: https://t.co/JcnN9TKys3 pic.twitter.com/4BGYzdRse8 — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 9, 2024

It’s interesting the timeline of events between Ohio State and Brandon, as the Buckeyes just offered a scholarship to him just over a week ago. This visit will go a long ways in his recruitment and hopefully pushes him towards committing to head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinators Brian Hartline and Chip Kelly.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire