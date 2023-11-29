Ohio State football will host 4-star defensive end for an official visit

There are just a few spots left in Ohio State football’s 2024 recruiting class, one of the needs is at defensive end.

The Buckeyes currently have Eddrick Houston and Eric Mensah as edge commits, but projecting they both add weight when they arrive in Columbus, they most likely will end up playing on the interior of the line.

That means that Ohio State currently doesn’t have a true edge rusher commit, but it is working on one, specifically, Ernest Willor Jr., The 6-foot, 3-inch, 255-pound pass rusher will officially visit Columbus the weekend of December 8th according to a report by On3.

4-star DL Ernest Willor has three official visits locked in for the month of December✈️ Willor is the top uncommitted defensive lineman in the 2024 class👀 More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/sbq3VN2wuf pic.twitter.com/oKCmUGSUy2 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 28, 2023

The Buckeyes are sandwiched between two other Big Ten visits Willor Jr. will take, Wisconsin first, and then finishing with an official to his home state school Maryland. Expect the Ohio State coaching staff to roll out the red carpet for the No. 17 defensive lineman and 112th overall recruit in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire