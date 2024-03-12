Ohio State football to host 2025 Illinois wide receiver later this month

The list of recruiting visitors continues to grow by the day for the Ohio State football program, and on Sunday you can add another name.

Illinois wide receiver Talyn Taylor has set up four visits this spring, with Columbus one of the destinations. The 6-foot and 165-pound pass catcher is ranked as the No. 13 receiver and 110th overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Taylor will start his spring school tours by stopping at Georgia, then Ohio State, followed by Notre Dame and Michigan. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes have not had the best recruiting luck when it comes to prospects from Illinois, as they have missed Justin Scott, Marquise Lightfoot and Chris Burgess Jr. in the last few cycles.

Geneva (Ill.) WR Talyn Taylor has four unofficial visit dates set for spring with UCLA and Ole Miss also in play for potential visits. (VIP) https://t.co/s8OTeXswOi pic.twitter.com/B7bDihgoVg — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) March 10, 2024

Ohio State will look to change that with Taylor, as they look to impress the slot receiver during his visit.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire