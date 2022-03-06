Ohio State football to hold its Pro Day on March 23

If you are one of those folks that can’t get enough of all the lead-up to the 2022 NFL draft, including the NFL Scouting Combine this week, then we have something else to point out to you. The Ohio State football program will be holding its annual Pro Day on March 23, with all the festivities starting at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Ohio State’s Pro Day is historically one of the most attended of any college in the country with typically over 100 NFL scouts, executives, and draft gurus. Expected to take part in this year’s Pro Day are the guys that already took part in the NFL Combine — wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, and defensive end Tyreke Smith.

You can also expect running back Master Teague, defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson, and wide receiver/cornerback Demario McCall. There may also be some surprise names hanging around including guys from some of the smaller colleges in the area.

OSU’s Pro Day is often picked up on television, so as soon as we have details, we will pass that information along.

