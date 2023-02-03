Ohio State football hires two more graduate assistants

When Ohio State hired James Laurinaitis, it was going to be difficult to top. And while that’s true, Ryan Day added two more members to his staff that went much further under the radar.

Both of them were announced after the “Little Animal’s” departure from Notre Dame but they shouldn’t be looked at as afterthoughts. Each of the coaches hired comes into Columbus with a good amount of experience and should be viewed as another great addition to the OSU football staff.

Here are the two new hires, along with some background information on them and a guess as to how their Buckeye journeys could play out.

Defensive line graduate assistant LaAllan Clark

Where Clark was previously

Clark was the defensive ends coach for Southern University this past season. He started his coaching career at Prairie View A&M.

Where Clark’s Buckeye career could be headed

The future

Although Clark doesn’t have too much sideline coaching experience, his work with NFL players is extensive. Just look at the list of current players above which include Ed Oliver and Bud Dupree. With current defensive line coach Larry Johnson inching towards retirement after every season, it would be logical for Day to have a succession plan. I believe Clark is the guy to take over for Johnson when he decides to move on from coaching.

Offensive graduate assistant Riley Larkin

Experience

This past season, Larkin was an offensive analyst for Middle Tennessee State. He made the transition from playing quarterback at John Carroll to coaching. Larkin was a quarterbacks coach for Ravenswood High School where he coached 2023 Mississippi State signee, Chris Parson. Before that, Larkin held the same responsibilities at McLean High School.

Where Larkin’s Buckeye career could be headed

The future

Predicting where Larkin fits down the line is a bit harder than Clark. The Buckeyes have a great offensive staff and it’s hard to imagine anyone leaving in the near future. If I was to postulate someone moving on, it would be [autotag]Corey Dennis[/autotag], the current quarterbacks coach, but it would be for an offensive coordinator position.

He was considered to replace [autotag]Kevin Wilson[/autotag] before Day went with [autotag]Brian Hartline[/autotag] so, there is potential that Dennis could move away and his spot would need to be filled. Larkin could be that guy if the dominoes fall that way.

