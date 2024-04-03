Ohio State football hires Tim Drevno as a quality control coach

Ohio State has hired longtime offensive line coach Tim Drevno as part of its support staff, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Drevno, who will be a quality control coach for the Buckeyes, worked with Chip Kelly for the past three seasons at UCLA.

He was let go last month by DeShaun Foster, who took over for the Bruins when Kelly left to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

Before that, Drevno was the offensive line coach at Southern California from 2018-20.

Much of the 55-year-old Drevno’s coaching career, though, has been spent on the sidelines with Jim Harbaugh.

Between Harbaugh’s head-coaching stints at Michigan, Stanford and San Diego, as well as in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Drevno spent 13 out of 14 seasons with him.

The exception during that stretch from 2004-17 came in 2014 when Drevno was USC’s offensive line coach before reuniting with Harbaugh at Michigan.

While on the staff with the Wolverines, Drevno also had duties as offensive coordinator.

The Buckeyes’ support staff last season included Joe Philbin, who had a background coaching the offensive line. Philbin left Ohio State earlier this year to return to the NFL, where he was hired in an off-field role with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Tim Drevno hired as Ohio State football quality control coach