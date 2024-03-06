Ohio State football hires defensive assistant who reunites with Jim Knowles

This news may have gone under-the-radar after the huge offseason that Ohio State football has had, but on Tuesday, it was reported that Michael Hunter would join the staff as a defensive back graduate assistant.

After playing for Indiana and Oklahoma State, Hunter bounced around the NFL for a few years before moving onto the coaching profession. He was on staff with current Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in 2021 as an assistant defensive secondary coach, then left for Tulsa in 2023.

Hunter will reunite with Knowles in Columbus, giving the current Ohio State DC another voice that he trusts to lean on.

Ohio State has hired Tulsa cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator Michael Hunter as a defensive backs graduate assistant, a source tells @247Sports. The former Oklahoma State and NFL cornerback was an analyst and assistant defensive backs coach at Oklahoma State… pic.twitter.com/1GgMlf0hki — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 5, 2024

An already stacked defensive backs coaches room gets even deeper as Tim Walton will have another former collegiate and NFL player to lean on this season.

