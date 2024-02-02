Ohio State football great Archie Griffin to be honored with statue outside Rose Bowl

Archie Griffin is getting a statue outside the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced Friday that a statue in honor of Griffin, the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner and former Ohio State tailback, will be erected in August.

The statue is to be outside the stadium’s south entrance and underneath the marquee sign.

“I am humbled to have a statue in my honor at the Rose Bowl Stadium, one of the most prestigious stadiums in America,” Griffin said in a statement.

Griffin started for the Buckeyes in Rose Bowl games from 1973-76, remaining one of only two players to start in the “Granddaddy of Them All” for four consecutive years.

“Please know that when you honor me with this recognition, you also honor the teams that I played on during my four years at The Ohio State University,” Griffin’s statement continued. “I was simply in the right place, at the right time, with the right people.

“That’s what allowed me to enjoy the success that my teammates and I experienced. Again, I am extremely grateful to be honored in this manner.”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Archie Griffin to be honored with statue outside Rose Bowl