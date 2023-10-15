Ohio State football gets it’s third commitment, a cornerback, of the 2025 class

Ohio State Football didn’t just win on the field this Saturday, it won off of it as well.

Maryland 2025 cornerback, Blake Woodby, pulled the trigger and committed to the Buckeyes over offers from Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and others.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 180-pound cornerback is one of the best players in the country, ranking as the No. 9 player at his position and 79th overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Ohio State has been recruiting Woodby for a while, offering him a scholarship last December. Other offers came, but in the end the Buckeyes won out for one of the best cover corners in the country.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Blake Woodby has Committed to Ohio State! The Top 100 Recruit in the ‘25 Class chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, Tennessee, Clemson, & Alabama “Ohio State has a great reputation for their back end. I wanna be the next great Ohio State corner!”… pic.twitter.com/GgYSmt1FD9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 14, 2023

Woodby is now the third commit of the 2025 cycle for the Buckeyes, joining quarterback Tavien St. Clair and recently committed wide receiver Jayvan Boggs in the class.

