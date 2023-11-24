Ohio State football gets a Thanksgiving offensive line commitment

The smoke about Michigan 2024 offensive tackle Gabe VanSickle and Ohio State football was correct.

After decommitting from Northwestern just a few days ago, the 6-foot, 5-inch, 283-pound lineman made his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes on Thanksgiving. It was clearly not a surprise, but it wasn’t expected — especially not on this day.

VanSickle is ranked as the No. 41 interior offensive lineman and the 613th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is now the fourth commitment on the offensive line, and has the potential to play right tackle or on the inside.

It’s a big pickup for the Buckeyes, even if his current ranking isn’t what many are used to.

VanSickle is extremely athletic for his size, also playing high school basketball. The Buckeyes did a great job identifying a need and going after a prospect that fits their mold. Welcome to Buckeye nation Gabe!

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire