Ohio State football gets second five-star receiver commit in two days with Brandon Inniss

Ohio State’s recruiting class for 2023 will have quite the haul of wide receivers.

A day after picking up a verbal commitment from Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes added one from another five-star receiver in Brandon Inniss from the American Heritage School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In posts made across his social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon, Inniss revealed his decision.

“Buckeye nation,” he tweeted. “I’m home!”

Inniss announced his commitment days after taking an official visit to Ohio State. He had dozens of scholarship offers as one of the most coveted pass catchers in this class and also heavily considered Alabama, Miami and USC.

According to the composite rankings compiled by 247Sports, Inniss is the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle.

Once Inniss and Tate sign in December, they will become the second pair of five-star receivers to join the Buckeyes in the same class, following Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba who were among four receivers to arrive in 2020.

Inniss and Tate are also currently teammates on the same 7-on-7 team known as the South Florida Express.

For several months last year, Ohio State appeared out of the running for Inniss as he remained committed to Oklahoma.

But in the aftermath of coach Lincoln Riley’s stunning departure to USC in late November, he reopened his recruitment.

The presence of Riley, who had put together some of the highest-scoring offenses in the country during his tenure, was a major factor in his decision to first commit to the Sooners.

Inniss visited Riley at USC in March, and then Inniss went to Miami. The Hurricanes also have a new coach in Mario Cristobal. As the coaching carousel spun furiously last winter, it reoriented much of the college football landscape.

The other official visit Inniss took was to Alabama, which remains led by Nick Saban.

Inniss has been viewed as a promising prospect since he was in the eighth grade.

He attended the NSU University School as a freshman and TRU Prep Academy as a sophomore before transferring to American Heritage last year.

As a junior, Inniss caught 17 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns before switching to quarterback after an early-season injury to the team’s starter.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Brandon Inniss, five-star receiver, commits to Ohio State football