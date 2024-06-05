Ohio State football gets recruiting commitment for 2025 class from ... Bo Jackson

For its first running back commitment of the 2025 recruiting class, Ohio State remained in state with a commitment from ... Bo Jackson.

No, not that Bo. On Tuesday, four-star Cleveland running back Bo Jackson committed to the Buckeyes, choosing OSU over Alabama and Georgia.

Born Lamar Jackson Jr., the 6 feed, 205-pound back out of Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, has the same nickname as the Auburn star running back who was the 1985 Heisman Trophy winner.

Jackson is Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn’s first commitment as a member of the Buckeyes and is listed as the No. 81 player in the 2025 class and the No. 5 running back in the country per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Recruit Bo Jackson visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.

Jackson is the No. 4-ranked Ohio recruit behind players such as four-star Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair and four-star Ohio State offensive tackle commit Carter Lowe.

Jackson is Ohio State's 13th commitment in the 2025 class. He is the fifth offensive player to join the class along with St. Clair, Lowe, tight end Nate Roberts and wide receiver De'zie Jones.

Ohio State offered Jackson in June 2022.

After not landing a running back in the 2023 class, Ohio State landed two running backs in 2024: four-star James Peoples and Pickerington North three-star Sam Williams-Dixon.

Bo Jackson commitment analysis: What it means for Ohio State

Ohio State is expected to have as many as three running backs in the 2025 class. But in Jackson, the Buckeyes may have just landed the most important one.

Yes, Jackson was an in-state prospect tied to Ohio State since his June 2022 offer. But Jackson was a running back the Buckeyes had to keep from going south, taking official visits with the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide as one of the top running back prospects in the country.

According to 247Sports, Jackson had nearly 30 total touchdowns and 1,700 rushing yards while averaging more than 10 yards per carry. And standing at more than 200 pounds heading into his senior year, he could be seen as a potential starting running back from his first moments on Ohio State's campus.

Ohio State's building of its running back room is by no means complete. Backs like Jordon Davison could be added along with Jackson to set the Buckeyes up for 2025 and beyond.

But in Jackson, Ohio State has its center piece.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Bo Jackson commits to Ohio State for 2025 football recruiting class