Ohio State football gets a crystal ball pick for Florida 2025 edge rusher

Ohio State football is already in the mix for some 2025 elite defensive ends, and currently has a commit from Zahir Mathis.

Another big time prospect could be joining him in Florida’s London Merritt. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 235-pound edge rusher was crystal balled to the Buckeyes by 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong.

It is the first pick for Merritt, who is the No. 9 edge and 73rd overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has just two official visits currently scheduled, one Columbus during the weekend of June 14th and the other to North Carolina the weekend prior.

Merritt holds multiple impressive offers, which include Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Texas, and a host of others.

I wanna thank @ryandaytime and @R2X_Rushmen1 for coming to check me out this past week. I appreciate you guys for taking the time to stop by. #GoBuckeyes @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/Cjfl4JLXwB — London Merritt (@merritt_london) February 1, 2024

Ohio State most likely will sign three to four defensive ends in the 2025 cycle, so getting Merritt to pair with Mathis would be a great start.

