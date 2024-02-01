Ohio State football gets a crystal ball pick for another elite 2025 cornerback

It’s safe to say that Ohio State football cornerback coach, Tim Walton, is becoming one of the best recruiters in the nation.

Over the past few cycles, Walton has been the lead in numerous high end corners and the 2025 class is looking like he’s going to keep that momentum going. Already in the fold is Texas 5-star Devin Sanchez, and now it looks like another elite prospect could be joining him.

247Sports Bill Kurelic is reporting (subscription required) that Alabama’s Na’eem Offord will visit Columbus this weekend. To add more fuel to the fire with the Buckeyes, Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports director of football recruiting put in a crystal ball pick for Ohio State to land the No. 1 corner and 5th overall player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Offord has great size at 6-foot, 1-inch and 185-pounds, and is a big-time talent. He’d make a great addition to the Ohio State 2025 class and strengthen BIA.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire