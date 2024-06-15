Ohio State football game schedule: What to know about the 2024 season

The Ohio State 2024 football season is approaching quickly.

Coming off a 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl Classic, the Buckeyes will start fresh Aug. 31 with a home game against Akron.

What schedule do Ryan Day and Ohio State face this season? Here's what we know about the 2024 football schedule:

Ohio State home games

Ohio State will play eight games at Ohio Stadium this fall. Here are the teams the Buckeyes will face, and the last time these teams played at Ohio Stadium.

Akron: Last game at Ohio Stadium – Ohio State 59, Akron 7 on Sept. 25, 2021

Western Michigan: Last game at Ohio Stadium – Ohio State 38, Western Michigan 12 on Sept. 26, 2015

Marshall: Last game at Ohio Stadium – Ohio State 45, Marshall 7 on Sept. 2, 2010

Iowa: Last game at Ohio Stadium – Ohio State 54, Iowa 10 on Oct. 22, 2022

Nebraska: Last game at Ohio Stadium – Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 on Oct. 24, 2020

Purdue: Last game at Ohio Stadium – Ohio State 59, Purdue 31 on Nov. 13, 2021

Indiana: Last game at Ohio Stadium – Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 on Nov. 12, 2022

Michigan: Last game at Ohio Stadium – Michigan 45, Ohio State 23 on Nov. 26, 2022

Ohio State road games

Ohio State will play in four regular-season road games in 2024.

Michigan State: Last game at Spartan Stadium – Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20 on Oct. 8, 2022

Oregon: Last game at Autzen Stadium – Ohio State 30, Oregon 0 on Oct. 7, 1967

Penn State: Last game at Beaver Stadium – Ohio State 44, Penn State 31 on Oct. 29, 2022

Northwestern: Last road game vs. Northwestern – Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7 on Nov. 5, 2022

When is the Big Ten Championship?

The 2024 Big Ten Championship will return to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana Dec. 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m on CBS.

The Big Ten Championship will be between each of the top two seeds from the conference.

College Football Playoff schedule 2024

The 2024 season will be the first with an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Here's a look at the schedule for each game of the tournament:

First round (On campus of higher seed)

Dec. 20: 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Dec. 21: 12 p.m., TNT

Dec. 21: 4 p.m., TNT

Dec. 21: 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Peach Bowl: Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ESPN

Rose Bowl: Jan 1, 5 p.m., ESPN

Sugar Bowl: Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Cotton Bowl: Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

CFP National Championship – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Jan. 20: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

2024 Ohio State football schedule

Ohio State vs. Akron; Aug. 31, 3:30 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, CBS

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Marshall; Sept. 21, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State at Michigan State; Sept. 28, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Ohio State vs. Iowa; Oct. 5, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State at Oregon; Oct. 12, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Oct. 26, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State at Penn State; Nov. 2, Beaver Stadium, State College, Pennsylvania

Ohio State vs. Purdue; Nov. 9, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State at Northwestern; Nov. 16, Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Ohio State vs. Indiana; Nov. 23, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Michigan; Nov. 30, 12 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, FOX

