Ohio State’s football game at Northwestern moved to Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WCMH) — Ohio State will play one of its football games this season at a Major League Baseball field.

Northwestern released its football schedule Wednesday in a social media post. It includes a game Nov. 16 against the Buckeyes at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. The Wildcats are not playing all home games at Ryan Field in Evanston as the stadium undergoes renovations.

Ohio State’s most recent game against Northwestern was Nov. 5 at Ryan Field, a 21-7 win. The Buckeyes have won 10 straight over the Wildcats, with their last loss coming in 2004.

This is the first time in 30 years that the Buckeyes are playing in a stadium primarily used by an MLB team, since they played Fresno State at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, in 1994.

Kickoff time has not been announced. So far, the only game on the Buckeyes’ schedule with a kickoff is Nov. 30 against Michigan, at noon.

Ohio State football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Akron

Sept. 7: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 21: vs. Marshall

Sept. 28: at. Michigan State

Oct. 5: vs. Iowa

Oct. 12: at. Oregon

Oct. 26: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 2: at. Penn State

Nov. 9: vs. Purdue

Nov. 16: at. Northwestern

Nov. 23: vs. Indiana

Nov. 30: vs. Michigan, noon

