Who are Ohio State football freshmen to watch this year?

Ohio State had another banner recruiting class in 2023, but now patience will be the watchword for most of them.

The Buckeyes finished fourth in the 247Sports.com recruiting rankings this year. They would have ranked higher if they’d had a bigger class than the 21 recruits they signed. Their ranking per player trailed only Alabama and Georgia.

Twelve of Ohio State’s freshmen enrolled in January to get a head start on their college careers, and many impressed in spring practice.

Now that training camp is underway, they’re hoping to earn a shot at playing time, even if veterans are ahead of them in the pecking order.

Here’s a look at some OSU freshmen who have a chance to make an impact this season:

WR Carnell Tate

Wide receivers headline this year’s recruiting class, with Tate leading the way. He’s the only Buckeye to earn five-star status by 247Sports.com, and he has lived up to that through training camp despite dealing with a personal tragedy. In July, his mother, Ashley Griggs, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.

“To go through what he's been through this month," coach Ryan Day said, "and then just to continue to show up every day and play the way he's playing, you're talking about someone who not only has talent but has maturity at a high level.”

At most other schools, Tate probably would have a chance to start this fall. But with Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming as established receivers, that's unlikely unless there are injuries. But it’s simply a matter of time before Tate forces his way onto the field.

“Carnell is going to be special, man,” Harrison said. “I think Carnell is probably at a better point right now than I was going into my sophomore year last year."

WRs Noah Rogers, Brandon Inniss and Bryson Rodgers

We'll lump these three together behind Tate. As is the case with Tate, the biggest roadblock to extended playing time for these other freshmen receivers are the veterans ahead of them.

The 6-2 Rogers and 6-foot Inniss are both top-40 national recruits who have a bright future.

“He just really has a ceiling that’s not calculable,” offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said of Rogers. “He’s going to be that good. It all comes down to what kind of work he puts in (and) he shows every bit he wants to put the work in.”

Inniss didn't enroll until after spring practice but quickly caught up.

"He's very inquisitive, asks great questions," Hartline said. "Sometimes guys ask questions and you're like, 'Gosh, I wish he didn't ask me that question.' The question itself scares you. But he asks some good questions.

"He's doing a phenomenal job and he's going to help us this year."

Rodgers, also a four-star recruit, is the lowest-rated of the four but has already made his mark. Egbuka said the Buckeyes chart the completion percentage of all balls targeted to receivers in practice and Rodgers led the team with a 90% mark.

"That's the highest I've seen since I've been here," the junior said. "Good things happen when the ball goes his way."

OL Luke Montgomery

The Findlay, Ohio, native is the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the class, and so far he’s lived up to it. Day particularly talked him up at Big Ten media days, saying that he was a legitimate contender to win one of the tackle jobs.

“I told him the other day, ‘I know you're a true freshman, but you came here to play so that should be your mentality,’” Day said.

Josh Simmons at left tackle and Josh Fryar at right tackle won those jobs in camp, but Montgomery looks to be the top backup at right tackle.

“We see things in him that are very encouraging," Day said, "and I think everything you invest in Luke, you're going to get back. He has all the traits that you look for in a really good offensive lineman. Maybe it’s Game 3, maybe it’s Game 4. I don't know when it's going to be, but he's got a huge upside.”

S Malik Hartford

The Cincinnati native has an uphill battle to get significant playing time because the Buckeyes have no shortage of safeties, but remains in the running for one of the three safety spots alongside Sonny Styles and Lathan Ransom. Hartford is competing with senior Josh Proctor and Syracuse transfer Ja'Had Carter.

"You feel Malik's presence on the field, and I think when you're talking about DBs, we all want to feel their presence on the field," defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. "Malik is a guy who's going to show up around the ball. He's very smart."

On the field, Hartford has already developed a reputation for hitting.

"We knew he was always talented," safeties coach Perry Eliano said, "and he'll strike you, but I think what he's done and what our nutrition and strength staffs have done, as far as the (weight) gains he's had throughout the summer, has been nothing short of amazing. That's a credit to the young man's maturity."

Added sophomore safety Sonny Styles, "I think what's really impressive about Malik is that he doesn't act like a freshman. He knows what he's supposed to do. He's very trustworthy. He doesn't make those freshman mistakes.”

TE Jelani Thurman

Thurman certainly has been blessed genetically. His father, Odell Thurman, played linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals. His mother, Kara Braxton, played in the WNBA. At 6-6 and 258 pounds, Thurman is already NFL-sized.

He stood out in spring practice this year and is clearly a budding star. His path to significant playing time this year is likely blocked with a deep group led by starter Cade Stover. Because of the demands both as a blocker and receiver, tight end is generally a developmental position. It's hard for a freshman to make an immediate impact.

"With Jelani, you can see the talent, but learning how to do all those things and put it all together... and so at times, he's figuring all that out"

But Thurman has shown the desire to push himself to do that.

“Jelani and Carnell Tate are two of the first guys in here every day,” tight ends coach Keenan Bailey said in the spring. “Every day, I go into my office at the end of the night and Jelani is with our GA, Sean Binckes, and they're going over tomorrow’s script or watching film, learning new things. So yes, he's a big, physical, athletic dude, and he loves football. But the best thing Jelani has been doing is his off-the-field habits.”

