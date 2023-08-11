Ohio State with four players named to Walter Camp Award watch list

It’s safe to say that the Walter Camp Award is extremely high on Ohio State Football players entering the 2023 season.

Why is that? Well, it announced its preseason watch list of 45 total players, and the Buckeyes have four of those, the most for any one school in the country.

If you didn’t know, the award is given annually to the best player in the country as judged by the Walter Camp Foundation. Last year USC quarterback Caleb Williams took home the honors. The last Ohio State player to win the Walter Camp Award was quarterback Troy Smith in 2006, who also took home the Heisman also.

Find out below which four Buckeyes made their preseason watch list.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Move over, Justin Fields.@CJ7STROUD just moved into second place, behind @JT_theQB4th, on the @OhioStateFB all-time passing TD list. Watch No. 64 ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/CkGMch3aNx — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 8, 2022

Last year’s stats

Egbuka had 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 11 carries for 87 yards and 2 scores. If he wasn’t on the same team as Marvin Harrison Jr. he’d have a bigger spotlight on him.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson

TREVEYON HENDERSON TO THE HOUSE@OhioStateFB takes the lead right back! 🌰 pic.twitter.com/DcW9nwmja0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Last year’s stats

Henderson wasn’t healthy all year but still managed to rush for 571 yards on 107 carries with 6 touchdowns. He also caught 4 balls for 28 yards and a score. Here’s to hoping that he stays out of the M.A.S.H. unit this season and shows everyone what he is when 100%.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr pic.twitter.com/cvUaTpjh1l — Buckeye Highlights (@OSUBuckiHighlit) December 28, 2022

Last year’s stats

It was a huge year for the Buckeyes’ No. 1 receiver who caught 77 balls for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 2 carries for 32 yards. It was his birthday on Friday and we’re hoping he has some gifts for OSU fans (and opponents) again in 2023.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

Random thought: Tommy Eichenberg's gonna have a huge 2023. 🤩@tommyike41 x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/cqBbbwtHq0 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 17, 2023

Last year’s stats

The only Ohio State defender on their list, Eichenberg had 120 total tackles, with 2.5 sacks. He also had a pick-6 along with 3 passes broken up. He should be the leader of a defense that will be much improved in year two of the Jim Knowles scheme.

Most likely to break Ohio State’s drought

Why

First off, you can’t have half of Ohio State’s roster on the list, but leaving off last year’s leading rusher and touchdown scorer from the ground, Miyan Williams, is a big omission. Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau has an argument to be on the watch list as well.

Now, who is most likely to break the Buckeye drought? That answer is easy. It’s “marvelous” Marvin Harrison Jr. There is plenty of hype surrounding the junior receiver, which is something you need in order to take home this type of award.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

[affiliatewidget_smgtolocal]

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire