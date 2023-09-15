Ohio State football flips Virginia Tech 2024 defensive end

The search for Ohio State Football to add another 2024 defensive end saw another domino fall on Friday morning.

Virginia’s Eric Mensah, who had been committed to Virginia Tech since mid-July, was offered a scholarship and subsequently flipped his commitment to the Buckeyes on Friday.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 290-pound edge isn’t as highly ranked as some of us would like, coming in at No. 53 at his position and 802nd nationally according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. However, the coaching staff must have seen something they like that projects him better than the national recruiting rankings.

Mensah fills a need at the position and give the staff some insurance if they miss out on some of their more higher profile targets. Furthermore, taking a developmental prospect isn’t always a bad idea.

Ohio State now has 22 total commits in the 2024 recruiting class, with three defensive linemen.

