Ohio State football: Five potential Cotton Bowl breakouts

Like every campaign, multiple players during the season continue to improve culminating in a big time bowl performance, this year will be no different for Ohio State.

A few years ago, it was Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught 6 receptions for 71 yards and 3 touchdowns in the highly entertaining Rose Bowl win over Utah. It paved the way for the star receiver to make a massive jump in his sophomore year, setting the stage for a Biletnikoff Award winning junior season.

There is no doubt in my mind that this will happen again for Ohio State in its Cotton Bowl showdown against Missouri. Here are my five most likely breakouts for the Buckeyes to finish the 2023 season.

Running back Dallan Hayden

Why

This is all about opportunity, as the two backs ahead of Hayden on the depth chart, Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum, have moved on. Even though starter TreVeyon Henderson is going to play, it is in the best interest for the team to limit his carries considering his injury history. Hayden will get those snaps and perform like we have seen him do during his freshman year where he gained 553 yards and scored 5 times.

Linebacker CJ Hicks

Why

There has not been much run for the former 5-star linebacker, but he may get an extended opportunity on Friday. Hicks has all the talent in the world, but due to older players, hasn’t seen the field much. Tommy Eichenberg is trending away from playing, and if he does, it won’t be his normal amount of snaps. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has spoken about unleashing Hicks and the Cotton Bowl is the perfect place for that to start.

Wide receiver Brandon Inniss

Why

Like Harrison Jr.’s freshman year, Inniss got a few opportunities during the regular season to show he belonged. His lone catch was a highlight, going for a 58-yard score. With the aforementioned Harrison Jr. most likely sitting out and Julian Fleming transferring, the reps will be there for Inniss to have a big game and set himself up for a monster sophomore campaign.

Quarterback Devin Brown

Why

The Utah native will finally get his shot after battling with Kyle McCord for the starting job also opted for a transfer. He has plenty of talent, we just haven’t seen much of it during games. The familiarity with his younger receiver will help his cause in his first start. Many have labeled him as more of a runner, but he’s way more than that. With a full game of opportunities, Brown should show everyone why Ohio State doesn’t need to go to the portal for a starter next year.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate

Why

Tate forced his way into the rotation this season due to his immense skill set. He’s a bigger clone of Chris Olave, elite route running skills along with great hands. The speed is deceiving like the former Buckeye, Tate is just so smooth that he doesn’t look like he’s moving fast. It wouldn’t surprise me at all for the Illinois native to explode against Missouri, especially considering they are missing one of their best cover corners in Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

