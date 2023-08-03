Ohio State football: Five players on offense poised for a breakout in 2023

With fall camp starting for Ohio State Thursday, one can only dream of what to expect during the season.

Like every year in college football, there is plenty of turnover, but one thing we know about the Buckeyes, they don’t rebuild, they reload. Multiple stars from the 2022 team have gone on to the NFL, but Ohio State isn’t short of talented players waiting in the wings.

This season, there are more than a few non-returning starting spots open, so there will be new names we’ll see on Saturdays making an impact. Here are five Buckeyes that I believe will have breakout seasons and become household names on the offensive side of the ball.

Don’t worry, we’ll hit the defense next.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate

Scale of 1-10: How excited are you about Carnell Tate? 💥@carnelltate_ x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/yoZ70X7pFP — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 15, 2023

Why

There is a lot on this young man’s plate, but as Day said during Big Ten media days, the early enrolling freshman are now considered sophomores. Remember, he was the earliest freshman ever to get his black stripe removed.

Tate got to campus early, and knowing him personally, he’s mature beyond his years, even as he deals with his mother passing tragically. We all saw what he could accomplish in the spring game and Tate will be the next in line. Expect a freshman season where he catches 25 balls for 300 yards and a few touchdowns.

Tight end Jelani Thurman

Why

Another early enrolling freshman, Thurman came into the program already looking like he’s been a collegiate player for multiple years. He has a massive frame at 6-foot, 6-inches, and 253-pounds, making him the biggest tight end on the roster. Like Tate, Thurman wowed during spring practice and although he didn’t make quite the splash that his classmate did, he still left a lasting impression.

There are a few other players who are “ahead” of him on the depth chart, like Joe Royer and Gee Scott Jr., but they’re still figuring things out too. Thurman has the potential to snare 15-to-20 receptions for 150 yards and a few scores, which for an Ohio State tight end, is a breakout.

Offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola

Ohio State offensive linemen including Tegra Tshabola (77), George Fitzpatrick (68), Ben Christman (71), Carson Hinzman (75) and Victor Cutler Jr. (59) doing sled work. pic.twitter.com/uJ9c7DYTb7 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 9, 2023

Why

There is a battle for the starting spot at right tackle, as it looks like Josh Fryar has locked up the left side. Tshabola, Zen Michalski, and transfer Josh Simmons are all in the running, but in the end I see the massive Ohioan winning the battle.

Wearing the No. 77 will remind people of Paris Johnson Jr., and although the 6-foot, 6-inch, 327-pounder wasn’t as highly recruited, his impact could be felt in a similar way. By the middle of the season, Tshabola takes over the starting job and retains it for next year and possibly 2025 as well.

Wide receiver Jayden Ballard

Another first! 🔋 Jayden Ballard takes it 72 yards for his first career @OhioStateFB TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/s2HIxkfsLN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2022

Why

Tate would be higher on this list if not for Ballard, whose speed should get him on the playing field more often. His game is very similar to another former Buckeye, Jameson Williams, because their frames are almost identical with the current Ohio State receiver having a bit more bulk on him.

Ballard led the team last year in yards per reception with 19.4, although it was in limited duty. That doesn’t mean his game-breaking speed won’t be a factor, especially considering most teams will try and shift coverage away from Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. Ballard and Julian Fleming will be benefactors of that focus and since he’s more of an unknown, the third-year player should break out this season.

Quarterback

🗣️ QB Kyle McCord on his mindset if we were to get the starting role for the Buckeyes. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/8zN3BLH2Ui — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) August 2, 2023

Why

This is pretty simple, whoever wins the quarterback competition will be running an offense with weapons everywhere. Either Kyle McCord or Devin Brown will break out, although it may not be like C.J. Stroud’s first season as a starter, it still should be pretty darn good. Excluding the short 2020 season, no Ohio State starter has thrown for less than 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns. Whoever wins the starting job will most likely match those numbers and thus fit the definition of a break out player.

