Ohio State football finds out it’s bowl opponent and destination

While the top-six teams of the College Football Playoff rankings knew their bowl matchups earlier, Ohio State football had a wait to find out.

They now know their opponent and where they’ll be traveling to, Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes will take on the No. 9 Tigers in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium on December 29th at 8 p.m. ET.

The two teams last faced each other in 1998, with Ohio State emerging victorious in Columbus, 35-14. The Buckeyes lead the series 10-1-1, but have never faced each other in a bowl game.

This will give the chance for Ohio State to work on its record against SEC opponents in bowl games, 2-11.

This will be the second time the Buckeyes will play in the Cotton Bowl during the College Football Playoff era. The first time was a 24-7 win over USC in 2017.

