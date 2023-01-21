Ohio State Football finally offers top instate 2025 prospect

After I questioned the Ohio State Football staff for not offering top 2025 instate prospect Dorian Brew earlier this week, it finally pulled the trigger on Saturday.

The instate wide receiver was reportedly on a visit to Columbus when he went to Twitter to announce that he was offered. This wasn’t Brew’s first time visiting campus, but it going to be one he remembers.

With a consensus top 100 player in the Buckeyes’ backyard, it was a bit odd that they hadn’t offered but that is now in the past. Ohio State has entered the chat and you have to believe will be pressing hard for Brew’s commitment as his recruitment starts to heat up.

WOW!! Blessed to receive my 13th D1 offer from THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY 🔴⚪️ @brianhartline @Coach_Eliano pic.twitter.com/uxBdOy9Qn2 — Dorian Brew (@BrewDorian15) January 21, 2023

Since Brew tagged new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and safeties coach Perry Eliano, you have to wonder what side of the ball he would end up on if he ends up in Columbus. Head coach Ryan Day most likely doesn’t care at this moment, just get him to sign and figure out a position later.

