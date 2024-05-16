Ohio State football in final group for 4-star Florida wide receiver

It’s a bit odd that Ohio State football has only one wide receiver commit for its 2025 class at this moment, De’zie Jones.

That could change in the near future as Florida’s Vernell Brown III has narrow his list down to a final four of Florida State, Miami, Florida and the Buckeyes. Ohio State has had great success recruiting the Sunshine State, and once again could lure an elite prospect north to play his collegiate football in Columbus.

Brown stands 5-foot, 11-inches and weighs 170-pounds, while being the nations No. 70 overall prospect and 10th wide receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The good news for Ohio State is that it is the presumed leader in Brown’s recruitment, as they currently have two 247Sports Crystal Ball picks for him to land in Columbus. Hopefully they are correct and the talented receiver ends up picking the Buckeyes.

