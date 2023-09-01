Ohio State football: What fans need to know for 2023 home games

Aug. 31—With the start of another college football season arriving, Ohio State published a number of items fans who will be attending games at Ohio Stadium to know for the 2023 season.

Most notable: Fans who typically park close to the stadium will want to consider changing their routes because Cannon Drive is closed at John Herrick Dr.

With no northbound traffic on Cannon from Herrick (the route that goes past Lincoln and Morrill towers to the West Stadium and South Fieldhouse lots), all traffic will be directed to arrive via Woody Hayes Drive on the north side of the stadium.

Because of that, the university anticipates more traffic on Woody Hayes Drive and suggests those with passes to park in the East Stadium lot and the Tuttle and Northwest garages arrive from the east by taking High Street to Woodruff Avenue.

Ohio State's first home game of the season will be a noon kickoff against Youngstown State on Sept. 9.

Single-game tickets are still available at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix.

Other items of note: — Day of game parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis on football Saturdays. All football parking lots and garages open at 5 a.m. All parking will be cashless. Credit cards only will be accepted at all public parking locations. The prices to park this year are $25 and $30. — Individuals with football parking permits will access their passes via their Ohio State Buckeyes Account alongside their game tickets. Permits will be on fans' mobile devices which will be scanned upon entry to the parking lot. — A complimentary guest shuttle will transport fans from the Mount Hall loop located on west campus (near Lane Avenue and Carmack Road) to Coffey Road Park on the western side of the Olentangy River near the edge of the Woody Hayes Bridge. Guests can walk across the bridge toward Ohio Stadium. This shuttle will operate from six hours prior to kickoff until one hour after the game ends. — Maps and turn-by-turn directions to the various parking areas when attending an Ohio State game this season can be found at ohiostatebuckeyes.com. — All guests should anticipate a wait time of 60-90 minutes post-game to clear parking lots & garages. — All tickets are again mobile and can be accessed via the Ohio State athletics department's official app, but guests who require traditional printed tickets due to use of assistive technology or who do not have access to a smart phone may pick up tickets at the Athletics Ticket Office located in the Northeast Corner of the Schottenstein Center beginning 48 hours prior to the event or at the facility where the event takes place on event day. Will call will be available at Gate 5 at Ohio Stadium beginning 3 hours prior to the start of each home football game. — The North Rotunda entrance will no longer be a ticketed entrance for fans into Ohio Stadium as it will be reserved for pregame activities, including the football team walk and marching band entrance. — Fans are encouraged to sign up for Buckeye Alerts, a free texting service that provides real-time traffic and parking updates, weather information and emergency notifications. Text OSUFB to 67283 to opt in. Fans are also encouraged to enable push notifications on their app to get instant updates about game day parking and traffic and news about their favorite Buckeye teams, ticket offers, game day information, exclusive contests, and more.