Ohio State football ‘Face of the ‘Position’: Defensive Tackle

It’s the doldrums of almost summer and you are most likely stuck between queueing up last year’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah on the DVR for the umpteenth time, reading rankings and listicles that include Ohio State, and yearning for the start of the college football season.

Sounds like a perfect time to kick off a series we are embarking upon here at Buckeyes Wire. We call it the “Face of the Position” and it’s really exactly as it sounds. When you think of a position group at Ohio State, who do you think of? From quarterback to linebacker, to placekicker and beyond, OSU has some of the most iconic and historical college football players that have taken their place among the best in the game.

However, one player stands out above all else when you shroud them behind the colors of scarlet and gray, and that’s where we are going to ask for your assistance.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be highlighting players that are in the running for the face of a position at Ohio State and asking for your vote in a Twitter poll to have one player identified as the one you think immediately at that position.

We’ve already looked at the quarterback position, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, and tight ends. It’s now time to move to the defensive side of the ball and start with an underrated defensive tackle position.

We’ll keep voting up for five days, and at the end of it, we’ll reveal the winner of each. Make sure you scroll to the bottom to cast your vote from the nominees in a Twitter poll and feel free to write in a candidate if you think of another player.

Jim Stillwagon (1968 to 1970)

Oct 17, 1970, Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Jim Stillwagon (68) in action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium during the 1970 season. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Rationale

Jim Stillwagon was a consensus All-American for the Buckeyes in 1969 and 1970, and was a part of the national-title-winning super sophomore team of 1968. He was a three-year starter for Ohio State.

He won the Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best interior lineman in 1970, and was also the recipient of the first-ever Lombardi Award given annually to college football’s best lineman or linebacker.

In almost every Ohio State list you’ll see published, including an all-time Century team, Stillwagon will appear. If he doesn’t, then rip up the list and toss it away with all the Michigan trash.

In other words, he was a stud.

Unfortunately, Stillwagon passed away in 2018, but he will always be remembered as one of the greats at Ohio State.

Dan Wilkinson (1992 to 1993)

2 OCT 1993: DAN WILKINSON OF OHIO STATE DRIVES PAST THE OFFENSIVE LINE OF NORTHWESTERN IN THE BUCKEYES’ 51-3 VICTORY OVER THE WILDCATS. Credit: JAMIE SABAU/ALLSPORT

The Rationale

“Big Daddy” Dan Wilkinson may have fizzled out in the NFL, but he was almost unstoppable in college. He played just two years for Ohio State but racked up a total of 90 tackles — 23.5 of those for loss at his nose tackle position.

There wasn’t a soul in college who could stop his blend of power, speed, and agility one-on-one, and the NFL agreed. He was named a first-team All-American in 1993 and went on to be the first pick of the NFL draft in 1994 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He also garnered All-Big Ten honors both of his seasons in Columbus, along with a bushel of hurt egos from opposing offensive linemen.

Bill Willis (1942 to 1944)

Bill Willis of Columbus, Ohio seen here Sept. 11, 1944, will fill a big gap in the Ohio State line, at the tackle position, this season. (AP Photo)

The Rationale

Ahh, Bill Willis. His accomplishments transcend football, but he was awfully good at it, so we’ll start there.

Willis was named an All-American in the national championship year of 1942, and then the following year as well. He was undersized at 210-pounds for a defensive lineman, but his power and quickness set him apart.

He should probably get more recognition than he does for what he did to break the color barrier. He was one of the first African-Americans to play professional football one-year prior to when Jackie Robinson broke into Major League Baseball.

In the NFL, he was voted All-Pro each of the eight years he played for the Cleveland Browns, and on November 3, 2007, Ohio State retired Willis’ number.

He is an icon of American football.

Cameron Heyward (2007 to 2010)

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) reacts as he takes the field to play the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Rationale

It didn’t take long for Cameron Heyward to make an impact at Ohio State. He was named a consensus All-American during his freshman campaign in 2007 and continued to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines, being named a first-team All-Big Ten performer in 2010.

Heyward has been even better in the NFL after being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. He has been one of the best players in the league for multiple years with multiple first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

